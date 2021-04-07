Guiding Light: Combat Covid-19 anxiety with meditation & yoga

The global pandemic of COVID has affected millions of lives across the globe. With disruption in our habituated routines, there is panic, anxiety, depression, stress and worry that is rampant among people right now. During these unpredictable times, yoga and meditation or spiritual practices like these can help you maintain stability to tide over this crisis. Spiritual practices like yoga can ground you making you more stable and restrained in your responses and reactions to external circumstances.

Try to practice any form of meditation for 20 to 30 minutes every day. You can also include basic yoga postures or add the Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar to your morning routine to start each day in a positive and energized manner.

Super Power Meditation is also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you.

· To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid.

· The intention is to sit in the shape of a triangle atop a mountain.

· In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate.

· During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

By taking care of your mental health and physical health you will automatically start to feel better and more in control of your life. These practices train you towards cultivating mindfulness. Being mindful happens when you start focusing on your breath and staying connected to the present moment. This allows you to remain calm, collected and make smart decisions based on rationale rather than on impulse or emotions. Yoga provides us with many tools, tips, tricks, and techniques for self-development and self-growth during challenging times.