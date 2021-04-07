'Don't have enough COVID-19 vaccines': Maharashtra urges Centre to provide 40 lakh doses per week

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state has 14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine which would last only three days, and many inoculation centres were being closed due to the shortage of the vaccine.

While addressing a press meet on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Rajesh Tope said that people coming to such centres for taking jabs were being sent back as there was no supply of vaccine doses.

"We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres, and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses," Tope said.