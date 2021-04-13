COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Govt issues guidelines for Ramzan, appeals citizen to keep festive celebrations low-key

With the holy month of Ramzan starting from Wednesday, members of the Islamic community have said, in view of the pandemic still being around, they will be celebrating the month-long observance indoors instead of the customary public gatherings.

On Tuesday, the state government also released a set of guidelines, appealing to citizens to keep festive celebrations low-key.

Tahir Ahmed, the administrative officer of the Haji Ali Dargah Trust, said that in view of the ongoing pandemic, the entry and exit of devotees inside the mosque had been barred by the trust.

“All rituals will be held behind closed doors and no one other than the trustees and authorities will be allowed inside. We have also circulated the message that there will be no namaaz on the dargah premises throughout the month, for safety purposes,” Ahmed told The Free Press Journal. However, he said that devotees would be able to watch the rituals live on the official Facebook page of the dargah.

During Ramzan, it is customary for people to go shopping and attend public gatherings. But in view of the current scenario, public representatives have appealed to community leaders and traders in Muslim-dominated areas to adhere by the protocols issued by government.