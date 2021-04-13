COVID-19 in Karnataka: Govt issues guidelines for Ramzan, large gatherings banned

The Karnataka government on Tuesday (April 13) issued COVID-19 related guidelines for observing rituals in mosques in the month of Ramazan amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the state, officials said.
The orders issued by the state government also said that masjids in containment zones to remain closed till the zone is denotified, large gathering continues to remain prohibited, face masks mandatory.
Further in it's order it said Persons above 60 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home.
The preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all persons in these places at all times.
The measures include:
1. Large gatherings or congregation continues to remain prohibited. While Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 2 meters (6 feet) at all times
2. Specific marking on the floor (square/circle) shall be made to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing of 2 metres (6 feet) in the premises.
3. A trained volunteer shall perform thermal scanning at entry, Persons having temperature of 237.5° C or 299.5 F or symptoms of cough, cold, throat pain and difficulty in breathing shall not be allowed inside and referred to seek medical consultation.
4. Common prayer mats shall be avoided and devotees shall bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they shall take back with them. During iftar, the musales shall be advised to break their fast in their homes and come 1o masjid only for prayers do not bring any food items inside the masjid for any reason.
5. Taraweeh namaz shall be performed by taking all the precautions mentioned and if possible to three mat can be made.
