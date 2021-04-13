Ramzan during corona: Muslims offer prayers at homes in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year Ramzan will begin on April 14, 2021 and end on May 12, 2021. In India, the holy month of Ramzan starts one day after the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia.

During this period, Muslim community in Indore and across the world will observe a fast known as Roza. Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and is considered to be the most pious period when devotees observe fast and pray. This year, worship and prayers will be confined to homes due to coronavirus second wave and rising number of infected people.