COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray directs local authorities to take call on measures to curb cases

As many cities, districts witness a rise in the COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government has asked the local authorities to take a call on various measures that may be needed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take decisions based on the respective situation.

However, the state government has not yet taken a decision to impose lockdown in cities and areas where cases are being reported.

State Textiles, Ports and Fisheries Minister Aslam Shaikh, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai, said that it can be a night curfew, complete or partial lockdown as cases are on the rise in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. "Nightclubs are likely to be shut first," he added. He further said, "After the assembly session, a decision has to be taken to ban [people from visiting] places like Chowpatty and Gateway of India where there are unwarranted crowds. People often travel from Mumbai to Pune and Mumbai to Thane. Officers have been asked to check if restrictions on travel are needed".

After presenting the state budget on March 8, the CM had indicated some measures. Addressing the reporters, he said, "Yes, cases are on the rise, buy the end of the Budget session or in a few days, we have to decide. We will meet again and I will inform or I will do Facebook live, which the opposition likes".

Lockdown in Mumbai has been ruled out as of now, however the city recorded around 1,014 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on March 8 taking the total count of active cases to 9373.