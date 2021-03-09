Maharashtra: Amid COVID-19 surge, restrictions imposed in Nashik district

Nashik: The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

The day also saw six people dying from the infection and 389 recovering. The district's overall toll is 2,140 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,20,204, he added. With 2,182 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,61,783.

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation. "It is not a lockdown. Only some restrictions have been put in place to prevent a surge in case numbers," said Collector Suraj Mandhare said later in the evening.