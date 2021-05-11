COVID-19 handling: Praises pour in for Maharashtra govt, BMC

Praise keeps pouring in for the handling of the pandemic by the Maharashtra Government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw have lauded the Maharashtra pattern and the Mumbai model in particular.
Kant said, ‘’Centralized bed allotment, anticipating oxygen storage facilities, common allotment of beds even in private hospitals, dashboard for monitoring, war rooms for patient follow up. Inspirational Mumbai model of COVID 19 management. Congrats @mybmc Commissioner Chahal & his great team.’’
On the other hand, Shaw tweeted, ‘’I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralized COVID 19 management and was super impressed with its uniquely thought-out processes. Kudos to @officeof UT and @mybmc and its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal. The whole country should follow these COVID 19 beating methods.’’
In his response, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, thanked Shaw for lauding the state’s efforts in corona management. He said, ‘’Thank you Madam for the kind words. The model came about with the passion to safeguard our citizens in all honesty.’’
Chahal explained the success of the Mumbai Model was due to a couple of factors. ‘’BMC focused on the creation of ward war rooms, dashboards for beds, banning of labs from handing over COVID 19 test reports to positive patients.
The civic body also took a conscious decision not to dismantle the Jumbo COVID 19 facilities after the first wave as they are now instrumental in handling the second wave,’’ he noted.
According to Chahal, the BMC put the system on “auto pilot” now. He disclosed that the city was geared up to combat the third wave with more jumbo facilities and oxygen plants, additional 5,500 beds of which 70% will be with oxygen supply.
Chahal thanked the Team Media for playing a paramount role in providing constructive support to BMC and showcasing the Mumbai Model not only to India but also throughout the world.
