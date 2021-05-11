COVID-19 handling: Praises pour in for Maharashtra govt, BMC

Chahal explained the success of the Mumbai Model was due to a couple of factors. ‘’BMC focused on the creation of ward war rooms, dashboards for beds, banning of labs from handing over COVID 19 test reports to positive patients.

The civic body also took a conscious decision not to dismantle the Jumbo COVID 19 facilities after the first wave as they are now instrumental in handling the second wave,’’ he noted.

According to Chahal, the BMC put the system on “auto pilot” now. He disclosed that the city was geared up to combat the third wave with more jumbo facilities and oxygen plants, additional 5,500 beds of which 70% will be with oxygen supply.

Chahal thanked the Team Media for playing a paramount role in providing constructive support to BMC and showcasing the Mumbai Model not only to India but also throughout the world.