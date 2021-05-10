COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC asked to explore global vaccine procurement, says Aaditya Thackeray

In a bid to conduct the vaccination smoothly and efficiently, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that after discussing issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, we've asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines.

"Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," he tweeted.

He also said work was also on to ensure those not well-versed with technology or those who are unable to operate the CoWin app get access to vaccines in time.

Besides, In a major initiative, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue global tenders to procure around five million Covid-19 vaccines, Mumbai Mayor Kishore Pednekar announced here on Monday. She said that the tenders would be floated in two days and the doses procured shall be used to administer free jabs to all Mumbaikars.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had indicated that it would issue international tenders to procoure various drugs like Remdesivir and Vaccines, to tide over the shortages here.