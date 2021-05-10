Mumbai: Man sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting homeless child

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday sentenced a 33-year-old footpath dweller to five-years in prison for abducting at night a four-year-old child sleeping near a fuel retail outlet with her mother in Mahalaxmi area and sexually and physically assaulting her.

Special Judge Rekha N. Pandhare found the man, working with a catering service, guilty of the offence of kidnapping as well as under the POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault.

Veena Shelar, Special Public Prosecutor, said that the child was seven years old when she deposed before the court. The child’s mother also testified.