COVID-19: First death reported due Delta Plus variant in Raigad district, total two cases found

A 69-year-old senior journalist from Nagothane in Raigad district died due to infection with Delta Plus variant of COVID last month. The district administration on Friday confirmed after receiving a report from the National Virology Laboratory, Pune. The deceased had taken both dose of Covishield.

Apart from him, a 44-year-old woman teacher in Uran taluka was found infected with Delta Plus variant. However, she is out of danger now. Even she had taken the both doses of Covishield.

As per the district administration, the National Virology Laboratory, Pune on August 11 found two patients to be infected with Delta Plus variant after examining COVID patients in the district.

As per the district administration, the senior journalist had symptoms of weakness, fever and cough. He was admitted to the hospital on July 5, 2021. The RTPCR test was performed on 15 July 2021. He had already taken both doses of Covishield—first dose on March 22, 2021 and second dose on May 6 2021. “However, despite all the necessary treatment, the senior journalist passed away on July 22, 2021”, said Dr Subhash Mane, Raigad district surgeon. A total of 21 persons had come in contact with him and four of them have been tested positive.

In addition, a 44-year-old teacher from Uran taluka underwent RTPCR test on July 5 2021 with symptoms of sore throat, fever, and cough. However, she was not admitted to the hospital. She had also taken the both doses of Covishield, first dose on February 25 and second dose on April 8. According to district administration, the condition of the woman is stable le and she is safe. A total of 20 persons who came in contact with her have been tested and 5 of them have been found positive.

Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed citizens to not panic and do not believe on rumours. “The district administration is capable of handling the situation,” said Nidhi Chaudhari, the district collector in a statement issued by the district administration.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:54 PM IST