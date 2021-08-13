COVID-19: Raigad reports first death due to Delta Plus variant; third such fatality in Maharashtra

One death has been reported in the Raigad district due to the Delta Plus variant. As per the information given by Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to ANI, the deceased was a 69-year-old man in the Nagothane area of the district.

A total of three fatalities in Maharashtra were reported due to Delta plus variant - one each in Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Raigad.

Mumbai recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in July. The victim, a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman from the Eastern suburbs, died on July 27. She was one of the seven people in Mumbai who had recently tested positive for the Delta Plus variant.

According to the BMC, the victim had several comorbidities, including diabetes. A BMC official said that the woman, who was vaccinated with Covishield, was detected with Covid-19 on July 21. She had a dry cough, loss of taste and body ache. She was admitted to ICU on July 24 and was put on oxygen support, but died on July 27. “The patient had a lung disease and obstructive airway disease, for which she was taking oxygen treatment at home before COVID-19 infection and she didn’t have any travel history,” a BMC official said.

Six of her family members have also been found Covid-19 positive. Two of them have been detected with the Delta Plus variant after genome sequencing. The death takes the state’s toll due to Delta Plus to two. Last month, an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri became the first Covid-19 patient in the state to succumb to the Delta Plus variant of the infection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:47 AM IST