COVID-19: Don’t take corona lightly amid new cases in China and other countries, urges Ajit Pawar

Even though the COVID-19 cases are declining, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the people to take the pandemic seriously saying that efforts should be collectively made to prevent the fourth wave. The pace of vaccination should be increased further in the state. In his reply to the debate on the annual budget for 2022-23, Pawar denied opposition’s allegations over the state government’s handling of the pandemic and claimed that Maharashtra especially the Dharavi model has been hailed across the globe for effectively combating the virus.

Pawar said amid falling COVID 19 cases the state government has already relaxed curbs across Maharashtra. ‘’However, as of today, more than 15 cities in China are under lockdown due to the rise on COVID 19 cases there. New cases were also found in other countries too. Everyone expects now that the fourth wave will not strike in Maharashtra but those necessary precautions should be taken by all. No one should take the corona lightly as the virus should not spread,’’ he noted.

‘’It is a fact that some people still do not respond to vaccinations and do not take corona very seriously in rural areas. But as a people's representative, we need to explain to the people, said Pawar.

