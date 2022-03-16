Navi Mumbai: Ahead of Holi, market bustles with shoppers

As the number of COVID-19 cases is under control, residents are in a mood of celebration for Holi. This is being reflected in the market which is full of colours and water guns in different sizes and designs. Shopkeepers say that they are getting a good response this year.

The APMC market is one of the destinations for shoppers during the festival. A number of shops are available an array of natural colours, different types of pitchers and water guns. The demand for organic colour is high among buyers.

Last year, there was no Holi celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions, and citizens were waiting in anticipation for this year's Holi.

Nearly all restrictions have been lifted in the city and the market is bustling with buyers. According to shopkeepers, there is a high demand for organic colours with most people opting for eco-friendly celebrations. “Natural dry colours are available between Rs 80 to Rs 160,” said Varun Shah, a trader at APMC Vashi. He added that colours used for water are priced from Rs 1509 to Rs 400.

The market is full of water guns or pichkaris for children and is available as low as Rs 10. However, the above limit goes up to Rs 1000.

“We are getting good business as children are coming with their parents to colours, and water guns,” said another trader.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:39 AM IST