Navi Mumbai: BJP corporator threatens to hold morcha if Kamothe water supply not improved

Even as summer is knocking at the door, resident of a few areas of Kamothe are facing water scarcity. The local BJP unit has warned that if the water supply is not improved immediately, they will take out morcha at the CIDCO office.

Vikash Gharat, the BJP corporator says that sectors 6, 18 and 34 of the Kamothe area getting low pressure and inadequate water supply. “The water situation is deteriorating even the summer has not arrived fully. What will be a situation in April and May where there will be scorching heat,” said Gharat.

According to residents, the area needs around 40 MLD water daily. But CIDCO supplies around 30 to 32 MLD and due to this, a few areas do not get adequate water supply.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:38 AM IST