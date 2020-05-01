Covid-19 crisis: Maharashtra govt to issue notification urging schools not to hike fees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon issue a notification urging schools not to hike fees for the academic year beginning from June 2020, in view of the current coronavirus crisis, said the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. This decision will provide considerable relief to parents as the pandemic has impacted earnings, led to loss of employment and meant steep salary cuts for a large number of people.

Gaikwad said the government decision to maintain status quo on the subject of school fees will be applicable to the Maharahstra School Board. However, she said she would also urge the chiefs of Central Board of Secondary Education, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and International Baccalaureate to follow suit. She reiterated that the government would issue a notification within a day or two.

Her statement is crucial as her predecessor Ashish Shelar had, on April 29, submitted a representation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Gaikwad, demanding a stay on fee hike for 2020-21 in view of the economic downturn and coronavirus crisis.

Shelar said he had received representations from a large number of parents in this regard. He had pointed out that several schools had implemented or planned to implement fee hikes ranging from 10% to 30%.c