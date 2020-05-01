Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for intra-state movement of stranded persons

Maharashtra government on Friday issued guidelines for measures to be taken for intra-state movement of stranded persons.

The state government has asked District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take extreme care before allowing movement from hot spot areas such as Malegaon, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Yeotmal, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

The cicurlar states that for better implementation of intra state movement of persons between districts, “it is further brought to the notice of all District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners that there will be no movement in and out of the containment zones as decided by the Collectors or the Municipal Commissioners”.

The state government has asked District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to also be carefull while allowing outward movement from cities like Mumbai and Pune. "Allowing outward movement from MMR, PMC and PCMC areas to other districts has to be done very carefully and shall not start until the Municipal Commissioners decide on the containment zone boundaries in these areas," the circular read.