Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for intra-state movement of stranded persons

Maharashtra government on Friday issued guidelines for measures to be taken for intra-state movement of stranded persons.
The state government has asked District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take extreme care before allowing movement from hot spot areas such as Malegaon, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Yeotmal, Aurangabad and Nagpur.
The cicurlar states that for better implementation of intra state movement of persons between districts, “it is further brought to the notice of all District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners that there will be no movement in and out of the containment zones as decided by the Collectors or the Municipal Commissioners”.
The state government has asked District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to also be carefull while allowing outward movement from cities like Mumbai and Pune. "Allowing outward movement from MMR, PMC and PCMC areas to other districts has to be done very carefully and shall not start until the Municipal Commissioners decide on the containment zone boundaries in these areas," the circular read.
The state government said anyone who wants to travel in and out of the said cities should be screened for influenza-like symptoms and a certificate of a Registered Medical Practitioner should be given for the same.
The nodal authorities shall register the names of the people stranded within their districts and submit the detailed list to the collectors of the districts, where they desire to travel. The group of stranded persons will have to carry a copy of the letter given by the nodal authority, according to the notification. For travelling from on district to another e-pass, which is currently being used by Maharashtra police, will be made available for this purpose.
Earlier on Thursday, the state government in a notification relaxed some lockdown norms and permitted stranded students, migrants, tourists, pilgrims and other citizens for inter-district and inter-state travel.
The notification has been issued as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourist students and others in different parts of the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested the authorities to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) with care.
Giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)