COVID-19: Challenge for Mumbai as vaccination centres face shortage of Covaxin

The Covid vaccine centres across the city are reeling under a huge shortage of Bharat Biotech- Covaxin due to which the beneficiaries are asked to come back later. Officials said that they had demanded 10 lakh Covaxin dosages, but they had received only 80,000 which was distributed at the centres. Now, there are only 20,000 dosages due to which they have asked to be kept aside for giving a second dose.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they have enough stock of Covishield but very few doses of Covaxin which can be out of stock soon. They had demanded 10 lakh Covaxin dosages to the centres which are yet to arrive. “I have received several complaints from the vaccine centres that the Covaxin are out of stock, while some have few vials left. However, we cannot do anything until the centre sends the Covaxin consignment as soon as possible,” he said.