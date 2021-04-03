COVID-19: Challenge for Mumbai as vaccination centres face shortage of Covaxin

The Covid vaccine centres across the city are reeling under a huge shortage of Bharat Biotech- Covaxin due to which the beneficiaries are asked to come back later. Officials said that they had demanded 10 lakh Covaxin dosages, but they had received only 80,000 which was distributed at the centres. Now, there are only 20,000 dosages due to which they have asked to be kept aside for giving a second dose.
Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they have enough stock of Covishield but very few doses of Covaxin which can be out of stock soon. They had demanded 10 lakh Covaxin dosages to the centres which are yet to arrive. “I have received several complaints from the vaccine centres that the Covaxin are out of stock, while some have few vials left. However, we cannot do anything until the centre sends the Covaxin consignment as soon as possible,” he said.
Dean of Nesco facility Dr Neelam Andrade said they have exhausted all Covaxin doses. The situation was similar in SevenHills Hospital. Dean Dr Balkrishna Adsul said they have the last few vials remaining. “We have saved Covaxin doses for those who are due for their second shots. The state has told us that we should get the doses in 2-4 days,” said senior health officials. However, health experts believe that due to fear of getting any side effects after administering Covishield many beneficiaries have started to take Covaxin as their first dose which has led to a huge shortage across the vaccine centres. “I have several messages from my friends and family informing that there are no Covaxin at the vaccine centres and they have been asked to come later. But I believe the one more reason for shortage is beneficiaries are now choosing Covaxin over Covishield to avoid any side effects,” said Dr Deepak Baid, former president of Association of Medical Consultants.
