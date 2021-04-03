Nagda: 21 lakh people above 45 to get vaccinated in Ujjain division

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): More than 21 lakh people above 45, will get vaccinated in the Ujjain division. This information was given by deputy director of health services Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat.

He said that the National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration has advised the Government of India that all the beneficiaries between 45 years to 59 years from 1 April to 45 years to 59 years should be vaccinated, keeping in mind the fast growing corona patients in the country.

In India, this number is around 35 crores. In Ujjain division, this number is about 2172884. To expedite the vaccination of so many beneficiaries, the Expert Group recommended the Government of India to give Covid vaccination daily in April month, which has been accepted. Now, from April 1 to April 30, Covid vaccination will be done every day, including government holidays.

Dr Kumrawat informed that there are number of citizens above 45 years of age in various districts of Ujjain division. District-wise in Ujjain there are -521520, Dewas-374400, Shajapur-247124, Ratlam-350400, Mandsaur-321600, Neemuch-205440 and in Agar Malwa -152400.

Dr Kumravat said that from January 16 to March 31, a total of 373994 people have been given Covid vaccine in Ujjain division. About 59987 have received the second dose too. There are about 724294 beneficiaries above 60 years in the division, out of which about 198092 have been vaccinated (27 per cent).