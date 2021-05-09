COVID-19: Celebrate Eid by helping each others and praying at home, say clerics.

Shadaab Shabbir Patel, businessman, socialite and philanthropist who has been donating food kits from March 2020 said, "Last year we had seen different NGO, politicians and community kitchens. But this time it's hardly 10 percent of the distribution. We have a list of around 2000 people from middle class families who are shy to come in front. Asking to deliver the kits at home if possible. We are trying our best to reach the masses. We have added sheer khurma materials including dry fruits in our food kits so that people could celebrate Eid," added Patel.

Maulana Ejaz Ahmed Kashmiri, vice-president of Jamaat Ulema Ahle Sunnat, said, "We have seen people having delicious or varieties of dishes in their iftar or dinner during ramadan. Even if Ramadan is the month of prosperity. Charity is very important part of the religion and is even more significiant during Ramadan. People should instead think about their relatives, who don't have food to eat and do charity."