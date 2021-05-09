Indore: Dawoodi Bohras convert school to Covid Care Centre, provide beds, oxygen cylinders with caregivers

Indore: As the city faces an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases with a shortage of oxygen and beds, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore is mobilising relief efforts to provide beds, oxygen and essential medical supplies to those affected by the virus.

The community’s Saifee School in Chhatribagh has been converted into a Covid Care Centre to provide OPD and IPD facilities to patients.

Dr Mufaddal Rassiwala, under whose supervision the Covid Care Centre operates, said, “We used to get daily 100-120 calls from people in Indore and neighbouring districts asking for help with bed and oxygen in hospitals. Many of them couldn’t afford hospital services. That’s when we decided to convert Saifee School into a Covid Care Centre to help economically weaker sections of the community.”

Initiated as part of the Dawoodi Bohra’s global philanthropic effort, Project Rise, the centre is managed by volunteers from Saifee Ambulance, Burhani Diagnostic Centre and HSB Alumni group.