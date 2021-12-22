COVID-19: 10 people test positive during RT-PCR testing ahead of Maharashtra winter assembly session

10 persons including 8 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR testing done before the start of the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly. Nearly 3,500 samples were tested, an official from the State health department told ANI.

