Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:47 AM IST

COVID-19: 10 people test positive during RT-PCR testing ahead of Maharashtra winter assembly session

FPJ Web Desk
10 persons including 8 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR testing done before the start of the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly. Nearly 3,500 samples were tested, an official from the State health department told ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:45 AM IST
