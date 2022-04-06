Corruption case: CBI wants to take Anil Deshmukh to Delhi for 'scientific interrogation'

Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court on Tuesday while seeking former state home minister Anil Deshmukh's custody in a corruption case, that it would need to take him to Delhi for 'scientific interrogation', the court that granted his custody to the agency till Monday, said the permission to take him out of Mumbai would be subject to opinion of a specialist from state-run JJ hospital.

The agency said that he may be required to be subjected to scientific interrogation techniques during his confrontation with his co-accused. For this he needs to be taken to its head office at Delhi, it stated. His personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze - through whom he had allegedly made illegal collections from businesses - had already been taken into custody on Monday for investigation.

The agency further said that Deshmukh needs to be confronted on the basis of voluminous case records that are available at Delhi and also for the security and secrecy with regard to the records. The agency prosecutor Raj Mohan Chand told the court that all efforts were being made by the state government to see that Deshmukh is not taken into its custody.

Arguing for Deshmukh, his advocate Aniket Nikam asked the court, "What is so sweet about Delhi..They are saying there are no special techniques here but only in Delhi, it is surprising!" he said. The advocate pointed out that investigation pertains to events in Maharashtra and said a 73-old-man cannot be made to travel from one state to another when he has several ailments and now has also dislocated his shoulders.

Deshmukh, who had his left arm in a sling due tio his shoulder dislocation recently, addressed the court personally in Hindi (for the understanding of the CBI officers) and told the court that he had been questioned four times by the agency already. The former minister said he had written from prison to the CBI's IO showing his readiness to be questioned anytime in prison, but that there was no response to his letter. He had a fall in the bathroom, he said, four days prior to Monday, when the CBI reached the prison to take his custody. 'I am in a lot of pain. Doctors from JJ hospital checked me twice and said I would need to undergo surgery once the pain subsides….I request regarding taking to Delhi, that everything has happened here, hence the investigation may happen here."

Special CBI Judge VC Barde in the order while remanding the NCP leader to the CBI's custody for five days till Monday, observed that police custody appears necessary in view of the allegations made in the FIR and the material collected by the CBI shown in the case diary. The court directed that considering his condition, physiotherapy be continued while in police custody.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:20 PM IST