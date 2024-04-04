Corruption Case: 6, Including Assistant Drugs Controller Booked By CBI

Corruption Case: 6, Including Assistantt Drugs Controller Booked By CBI | CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six persons, including an assistant drugs controller (ASD) for allegedly indulging into corrupt practices by taking undue advantage in the form of money for granting No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to manufacturers, exporters, and importers of pharmaceutical drugs etc.

Those booked by the CBI are ASD Arvind Hiwale, Drug Inspector Devendra Nath, Nageshwar Sabbani, Sarvesh Gaikwad and private persons Dyaneshwar Kone, Datta Patade. Hiwale, Devendra Nath and Sabbani are placed under arrest. The accused public servants have been remanded in Police Custody till 08.04.2024.

According to the CBI, a reliable source information revealed that some public servants posted at office of the Assistant Drugs Controller (India) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at Panvel have indulged into corrupt practices by taking undue advantage of Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 and more, for granting NOC to manufacturers, exporters, and importers of pharmaceutical drugs etc.

"Such undue advantages are being obtained through the CHA or their representatives who used to visit the office of ASD on behalf of their clients for their routine works. The public servants posted at the office of the ASD used to take undue advantage of Rs 100 to Rs 5.000 and more per NOC, at the counter itself while dealing with the documents of manufacturers, exporters, and importers of pharmaceutical drugs etc." said a CBI official.

He added, "The source further revealed that the amount of undue advantage so collected is kept in public dealing counter drawers itself and the same is distributed amongst all indulged public servants including in-charge ASD. The reliable source further disclosed that private persons Dyaneshwar Konde and Datta Patade collects bribe amount on behalf of Advind Hiwale, ASD and Devendra Nath, Drug Inspector, and used to hand over such collected bribe amount, outside of ASD office."

In order to verify the said allegations, a team of CBI officers along with subordinate staff, officers from Directorate General of Vigilance (CBIC), West Zonal Unit, Mumbai conducted Joint Surprise Check (JSC) at Panvel office of the ASD on 02.04.2024.

"During JSC, it was revealed that private persons were collecting bribe money from CHAs on behalf of public servants for facilitating NOC to their clients i.e. manufacturers, exporters, and importers of pharmaceutical drugs. During surprise check, cash amount of Rs.1.52 lakh (approx.) was recovered from drawers of public servants and private persons, which the concerned public servants and private persons present in said office could not explain satisfactorily. The unaccounted money was allegedly accepted by suspect public servants as bribe from CHAs or their representatives, either directly or through private persons, for issuance of NOC. During surprise check, written complaints regarding demand and acceptance of bribe by public servants were received by CBI from various CHAs and their representatives," the official said.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of all FIR named accused persons which resulted in recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs.46.70 Lakh (approx.) and Gold/Silver jewellery valued at around Rs.27.80 Lakh. Documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents were also recovered during searches.

A case has been registered on Tuesday on charges of criminal conspiracy, accepting undue advantage by a public servant under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.