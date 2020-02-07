Corporator slams BMC for failing to recover dues

Failing to recover dues from bodies such as MMRDA, SRA and MRTP, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is facing the ire of Shiv Sena corporators. Improvements Committee chairman Sadanand Parab has written a letter to BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi demanding to recover the dues from them.
Despite facing a financial crisis, the civic body has failed to recover the outstanding dues from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP).
BMC chief Pardeshi in budget 2020-21 announced that the civic body shall generate revenue by charging a premium amount towards regularisation of regularisable construction done without permissions, grant lease to the vacant land tenancy (VLT) and a revision of the municipal service fees.
However, the outstanding dues from SRA for the 25 per cent premium charge for schemes on BMC land is Rs 618 crore.
Also, the part payment from the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) of Rs 120 crore is due for the basic amenities provided by BMC. MMRDA’s dues are of Rs 982 crore towards development charges and cess.
Parab has written a letter to Pardeshi demanding BMC to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 1,720 crore from the agencies.
“The corporation’s revenue has almost reduced to half due to various factors. At least now, the outstanding dues should be collected from these agencies. That’s not a small amount will add to BMC’s revenue. SRA has not paid since 2014 and I will take a follow-up on this with the commissioner. If I don’t see any update, would take up the issue with CM,” said Parab.
