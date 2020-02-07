Corporator slams BMC for failing to recover dues

BMC chief Pardeshi in budget 2020-21 announced that the civic body shall generate revenue by charging a premium amount towards regularisation of regularisable construction done without permissions, grant lease to the vacant land tenancy (VLT) and a revision of the municipal service fees.

However, the outstanding dues from SRA for the 25 per cent premium charge for schemes on BMC land is Rs 618 crore.

Also, the part payment from the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) of Rs 120 crore is due for the basic amenities provided by BMC. MMRDA’s dues are of Rs 982 crore towards development charges and cess.