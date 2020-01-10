Mumbai: Pocket-friendly Metro fares

Mumbai: Here's some pocket-friendly good news for commuters when the Mumbai Metropolitan Region air-conditioned Metro corridors are made operational.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has fixed fare slabs for all its Metro lines.
The fare structure is Rs 10 for the first three km, Rs 20 for 3 -12 km, Rs 30 for 12 -18 km, Rs 40 for 18 -24 km, Rs 50 for 24 - 30km, Rs 60 for 30 – 36 km, Rs 70 for 36 – 42 km and Rs 80 for a distance of more than 42 km.
Interestingly, these Metro fares would be lower than the existing elevated Metro-1 (Versova—Ghatkopar), where the fare structure is Rs 10 for the first two kilometres, Rs 20 for 2 - 5 km, Rs 30 for 5 – 8 km and Rs 40 for a distance of more than 8 km.
It seems MMRDA has learnt some lessons from its previous experience wherein it is still in fight over revision of fare with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited led by the Reliance Infrastructure, operating the Metro-1.
The development authority is undertaking 14 different Metro projects and the total length of all these lines is 337 kilometres. All these lines are expected to be ready by 2031.
MMRDA has invested Rs 1.4 lakh crore on Metro projects. Once the 337-km length of Metro lines is operational, it will reduce about 12.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emission, says a comprehensive study conducted by MMRDA.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)