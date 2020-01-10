Mumbai: Pocket-friendly Metro fares

Interestingly, these Metro fares would be lower than the existing elevated Metro-1 (Versova—Ghatkopar), where the fare structure is Rs 10 for the first two kilometres, Rs 20 for 2 - 5 km, Rs 30 for 5 – 8 km and Rs 40 for a distance of more than 8 km.

It seems MMRDA has learnt some lessons from its previous experience wherein it is still in fight over revision of fare with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited led by the Reliance Infrastructure, operating the Metro-1.

The development authority is undertaking 14 different Metro projects and the total length of all these lines is 337 kilometres. All these lines are expected to be ready by 2031.

MMRDA has invested Rs 1.4 lakh crore on Metro projects. Once the 337-km length of Metro lines is operational, it will reduce about 12.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emission, says a comprehensive study conducted by MMRDA.