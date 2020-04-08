Coronavirus update: Woman, son arrested for assaulting civic employee who was sanitising their locality in Bhiwandi

A 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly assaulting a civic employee, who was sanitising their locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested Shakila Ansari and her son Aftab (19), who allegedly assaulted a worker from Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation who was sanitising Ajmer Nagar locality on Tuesday, an official said.

When some sanitising liquid spilled on the door of the accused's home, the duo picked a quarrel and started assaulting the 21-year-old worker, he said.

The complainant said the duo abused him, slapped him several times and prevented him from doing his job, the official said.

The accused have been charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.