Coronavirus Update: Ulhasnagar MC orders three day shutdown of commercial units

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar civic body has appealed to everyone, to keep social distance in the society as to fight with the pandemic.

The civic bodies are trying to keep the cities less crowded. Therefore, the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) have given order to owners of shops, manufacturing units, factories and other commercials units in Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar, except grocery stores, medical stores, milk stores, restaurants and eateries toremain closed for three days from Thursday night. Similarly, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will also remain close till March 31.

Amid the coronavirus spreading in the cities, the civic bodies decided that only those shops, where basic needed things are available will be open. The others will remain shut.