Coronavirus scare: Madhya Pradesh all prepared to meet any exigency, says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and community gathering. Assuring that the state government was fully prepared to meet any emergency, the chief minister appealed the people to cooperate with the administration and follow the health guidelines. He stressed on having nourishing meal and following healthy lifestyle to build strong immunity system to figh tback coronavirus. He appealed advised people to visit doctor and take medication if required.

In a message to the citizens, the chief minister commended the public for the vigilance and caution taken by them to keep the pandemic at bay There is no need to panic but one need to be vigilant in the coming days, said Nath.

Only cities like Indore and Bhopal have reached the top level in the country in cleanliness due to the disciplined behaviour and efforts of citizens and this attitude and behaviour will help to fight the corona threat, said the chief minister.

Stating that state government has followed all all medical protocol given by central government and health experts to prevent the spread of corona infection, the chief minister urged the public to adhere to all guidelines.

Do not gather unnecessary at one place, avoid travelling unless extremely necessary, urged Nath, while advising people to keep sanitising in and around homes, wash hands with soap and water and also avoid going to people affected by cold and flu.

The CM informed that all possible efforts are being made by the Madhya Pradesh government to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. It has been decided to close schools, colleges, cinema halls, merge halls, public libraries, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, anganwadis, etc. until further orders. Cultural ceremonies, public ceremonies, official visits and training programs have been postponed. The state government has made complete preparations, with the cooperation of all of you, we will be able to stay safe from corona infection, said the Chief Minister.