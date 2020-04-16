Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two more cops test positive for virus

Two police constables, one attached to Juhu police station and the other to Khar police station, have tested positive for CoVID-19 this week. The Juhu police constable is a resident of Kandivli, while the Khar police constable is a resident of Mahim. Both are admitted to hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

In the first case, the policeman attached to Juhu police station was on leave for the last few days after he felt dizzy and uneasy. Moreover, when he started showing symptoms of coronavirus, his test was conducted, which came out positive on Wednesday, a police official said

Pandharinath Wavhal, a senior inspector of Juhu police station said, the constable was admitted to a civic-run hospital immediately after his test report came positive for coronavirus. "Other police personnel who came in contact with the constable are being identified and will also be tested. We have already sent samples of seven to eight other officers," Wavhal said.

In another case, a 31-year-old police constable attached to Khar police station and resident of Mahim police colony also tested positive for CoVID-19. The constable from Khar police station had experienced symptoms of the virus and had sought medical help, following which he tested positive on Wednesday, an official said.

The constable was recuperating at a hospital in Khar. 12 to 15 personnel who had come in contact with him were directed to get tested, senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule of Khar police station said. Sources claimed that he was unable to get admitted in a hospital, as they were allegedly demanding a huge amount to begin the treatment.

Earlier, this month, a sub-inspector attached to Kurar police station here also tested positive for coronavirus.