Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 1409 booked for defying lockdown, traffic cops net Rs 54 lakh in fines

The Thane (rural) police have cracked the whip against Covidiots. Since the imposition of the lockdown, the police personnel under the supervision of Additional SP Sanjay Patil have so far registered 356 cases and booked 1,409 people for defying lockdown orders which have been issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mira Road division topped the list with 139 cases followed by Bhayandar division which registered 103 cases and booked 801 offenders under sections 188 and 269 of the IPC and 37 (3) read with section 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Apart from this, the traffic department has registered 14,888 cases under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and netted fines amounting Rs. 54.32 lakh. As many as 826 including two-wheelers and cars have also been impounded by the police team.

“It is the duty of all to behave responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease. Please stay home and cooperate with the police and district administration,” appealed Additional SP Sanjay Patil.

Apart from stepping up vigil to nab those found defying curfew orders, the Thane (rural) police has effectively shut its border with Thane, Palghar and Mumbai by restricting “non-essential” vehicular traffic from the neighbouring cities to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.