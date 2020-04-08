Coronavirus update: Shops in Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhyanader to remain shut after 5 pm

To check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has already sealed off Kalwa township in view of people defying the lockdown orders. "Citizens seem to be not taking the ongoing lockdown seriously. People are seen moving on streets in some areas and even using their vehicles for non-essential purposes. Some people are seen moving in groups and assembling at traffic junctions on roads, which will not be tolerated," he said in a message.

The COVID-19 count in Thane district in Maharashtra reached 114 on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive, health officials said. While Kalyan-Dombivali account for 35 cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in Thane municipal limits is 25, while that in Navi Mumbai is 28, and 22 in Mira Bhayander, they said.