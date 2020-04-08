Coronavirus update: Shops in Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhyanader to remain shut after 5 pm

After coronavirus cases in Thane rose to 114, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar on Tuesday all shops in Thane to remain at 5 pm everyday.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the collector has ordered that all shop, in Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhyanader, barring pharmacies to remain shut after 5 pm. Shops can open at 5 am said an official from collector’s office told the leading daily.
To check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has already sealed off Kalwa township in view of people defying the lockdown orders. "Citizens seem to be not taking the ongoing lockdown seriously. People are seen moving on streets in some areas and even using their vehicles for non-essential purposes. Some people are seen moving in groups and assembling at traffic junctions on roads, which will not be tolerated," he said in a message.
The COVID-19 count in Thane district in Maharashtra reached 114 on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive, health officials said. While Kalyan-Dombivali account for 35 cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in Thane municipal limits is 25, while that in Navi Mumbai is 28, and 22 in Mira Bhayander, they said.
