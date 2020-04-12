Coronavirus Update: Panvel police arrests BJP corporator for lockdown violation

The Panvel City police booked a BJP corporator of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 1 others for flouting the rules in place during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, by organising a birthday party at his residence on Friday night.

There is currently a complete prohibition on assembly of five or more persons, and on organizing gatherings or functions. The Panvel police booked the group for violating section 144 of the CrPC, imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The accused were also booked under sections 188, 269, 270, 290 of IPC for disobeying a public servant’s order, and for a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

In addition, they were also charged with section 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and section 77 of the Maharashtra Prohibition act 1949 Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused and that they were brought to the police station on Friday night.

However, they were released after being booked, keeping the prevailing situation of COVID19 in mind. According to police, Ajay Bahira, 40, a BJP corporator from ward number 20 of PMCM had organized his birthday party at his house in Takka Village in Panvel. However, an alert resident informed the police control room about the party.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector from Panvel City police station, said that a team was sent to the residence, where they found a group celebrating and throwing caution to the wind.

“None of them had worn masks which are mandatory, and there was an assembly of more than five persons,” said Landge. He added apart from Bahira, his family members and supporters were present at the gathering.

The corporator’s younger brother Shriyesh Bahira (35) was also present at the party, and it is learned that he had made the arrangements for the party. Sources claimed that liquor bottles were also found at the party venue.

Meanwhile, the Kalamboli police booked 35 persons, including four women, after they were found out on a morning walk. They have been booked for violating Section 188 for disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant. They were made to stand near the ground for some time as a form of public punishment for violating the order, and were later released.