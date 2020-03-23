Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra reports 3rd death as 68-year-old Filipino dies in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded its third death from coronavirus on Sunday night, taking the total death toll to three so far in the state. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 15 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 14 of which are in Mumbai and one in Pune.

According to the statement released by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 68-year-old citizen of the Philippines, who was undergoing treatment for CoVID-19 was declared dead. He was earlier admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 13 but was later moved to a private hospital.

Health officials said the patient's swab test was negative but due to comorbidities, his condition deteriorated.

"We cannot say he was cured. Until a person completes 14 days of treatment at an isolation ward, we cannot say so. But his pre-existing health conditions affected his recovery,” a health official said.

The patient had a medical history of diabetes and asthma and while he was being treated, he developed acute renal failure with respiratory distress. “As the patient had tested negative for the virus, the death review committee will verify his medical reports. Only after this can we declare whether he died of corona or due to comorbidities,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC.

So far 415 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in India and seven have succumbed to it, according to the Ministry of Health.