Coronavirus update: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray supporters and opponents in a twitter war

The MVA partners and supporters on the one hand and BJP and its supporters continued trading charges and launched two hashed tags. Furthermore, Shiv Sena also launched social media campaign in Thackeray’s support with a tag lines Let’s fight to win and Calm, composed and educated leader of current India. Shiv Sena released posters in its support. One of its said No fake promises and lies, real and true leader.

Simultaneously on the #WorldBestCM, Shiv Sena and MVA supporters showered praise over Thackeray leadership skills in war against virus while few said that destiny wanted Thackeray to be CM and not BJP led rule.

One Shadab Sheikh on #WorldBestCM said, “Trend shows how power greedy is the BJP. In this crucial time they are trying their best to topple the non BJP state Government.’’

However, BJP and its supporters on #UddhavResign projected how Thackeray is a failure in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Few advocated that had Devendra Fadnavis been the CM, the situation would have been different.

Harsh Sanghvi in his tweet said “Putting the Central Government won’t work.’’

Notwithstanding appeal from Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar refrain from playing politics, the two hashtags are still trending indicating that fight now is in the open.