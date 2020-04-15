Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 cases in US surpass 600,000; death toll at 25,575

Italy registers 162,488 COVID-19 cases, death toll at 21,067
The COVID-19 has claimed another 602 lives in locked-down Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 162,488 since the pandemic began here in late February, the country's Civil Protection Department said. Speaking during a nightly televised press conference on Tuesday, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there were 675 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 104,291 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
Coronavirus cases in US surpass 600,000; death toll at 25,575
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 600,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has surpassed 25,000. While the number of cases stands at 602,989, a total of 25,575 people have died from the deadly virus in the country, reported Sputnik citing Johns Hopkins University.
Trump orders funding halt to WHO, says it failed in basic duty and must be held accountable
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced halting America's funding of the World Health Organization while a review is being conducted to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City of central China's Hubei province in November, has so far killed at least 1,19,000 people globally, including more than 25,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
90 COVID-19 red zones identified in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir
A total of 90 Red Zones have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir as of April 14, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J-K. The 90 Red Zones, 14 in Jammu and 76 in Kashmir, are distributed across 13 districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar among others.
10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 483
With the discovery of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, the number of positive cases of the infection in the state has reached 483. According to the state government's Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, the number of active cases in the state stands at 458. Nine deaths have been reported due to the infection so far, while 16 patients have been cured and discharged as of April 14.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)