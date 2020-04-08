Coronavirus update: Lockdown in Mumbai likely to be extended till April 30

Owing to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend lockdown in the city till April 30.

News agency Reuters quoted senior officials saying that the lockdown in Mumbai might go on till the end of the month. Another senior state government official told the news agency, “In Mumbai cases are rising too fast. In just 24 hours 100 cases were reported on Tuesday.” With the rise in number cases an extension of the lockdown for at least another two weeks was necessary to stop the virus from spreading, he added.