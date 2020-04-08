Coronavirus update: Lockdown in Mumbai likely to be extended till April 30

Owing to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend lockdown in the city till April 30.
News agency Reuters quoted senior officials saying that the lockdown in Mumbai might go on till the end of the month. Another senior state government official told the news agency, “In Mumbai cases are rising too fast. In just 24 hours 100 cases were reported on Tuesday.” With the rise in number cases an extension of the lockdown for at least another two weeks was necessary to stop the virus from spreading, he added.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 60 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1078. Out of 60 new cases, 44 fresh cases have been confirmed from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.
With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)