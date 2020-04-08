Coronavirus in Mumbai: 100 police personnel, deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray’s security, have been quarantined

Mumbai: Nearly 100 police personnel, who are deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray’s security, have been quarantined at the guest house near Matoshree, his residence, after their swabs were sent for examination. This was after a tea vendor was detected coronavirus positive and the area was sealed on Monday.

These security personnel used to buy tea from that vendor. BMC sources told FPJ: "Swabs of nearly 100 security personnel deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray have been sent for examination after a tea vendor near Matoshree was detected to be positive. Security guards used to buy tea from that vendor.