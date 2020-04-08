Coronavirus in Mumbai: 100 police personnel, deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray’s security, have been quarantined

Mumbai: Nearly 100 police personnel, who are deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray’s security, have been quarantined at the guest house near Matoshree, his residence, after their swabs were sent for examination. This was after a tea vendor was detected coronavirus positive and the area was sealed on Monday.
These security personnel used to buy tea from that vendor. BMC sources told FPJ: "Swabs of nearly 100 security personnel deployed for CM Uddhav Thackeray have been sent for examination after a tea vendor near Matoshree was detected to be positive. Security guards used to buy tea from that vendor.
All have been quarantined and kept in a guesthouse nearby." The security personnel are stable and under medical supervision. In addition, another 100 people who had come into the tea vendor's contact were also quarantined. Four persons residing in the building of the tea-seller have been also been quarantined.
BMC sources said the area around Matoshree has not yet been declared a containment zone. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray, while leaving Matoshree for Varsha, where he chaired a cabinet meeting, was seen in a mask while driving his personal car.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)