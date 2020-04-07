Coronavirus in Mumbai: Let staff over 55 years of age stay at home, BMC tells its department heads

Mumbai : BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation wants that officers and labourers with age of 55 years plus should stay home till the lockdown is lifted as they are more prone to infection. BMC through an office circular has asked the department heads to convey to such employees. BMC in its circular said there has been rapid growth in the coronavirus affected people in Greater Mumbai.

‘’As per the health ministry advisory, the people with age of 55 and above come under high risk category as they bear more risk of coronavirus infection. Therefore, the administration has asked all department heads to send out advisory in this regard.

Till the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, officers and employees of 55-year age and above should not report to their duties,’’ said senior officer. In another order, BMC has made mandatory 50% presence of employees on duty from non-essential services.