Coronavirus in Mumbai: FIR filed against 150 Tablighi Jamaat members for violating quarantine orders

Earlier, Mumbai police, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the members of Tabligh-e- Jamaat, who have returned to the city from the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi. The police have asked them to report to the nearby police station or contact BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) helpline number. Those who do not follow this order will be arrested, said the Mumbai police.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said 50 of the 1,400 people who returned to the state attending the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi have been incommunicado, and warned of stern action against them if they do not approach the government.

He urged those people to voluntarily come forward and get in touch with the state government authorities. The state government will quarantine them and take care of them if they approach the authorities, he said. Deshmukh said the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month was attended by nearly 4,000 people.

Several of these attendees later tested positive for coronavirus, while some of them have died of the disease. The congregation was attended by 1,400 people from Maharashtra. The state government has till now traced and quarantined 1,350 of them, Deshmukh said.

