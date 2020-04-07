Two Tablighi Jamaat members defecate in corridor at quarantine centre in Delhi, FIR registered

Days after reports of Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly misbehaving with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh came to the fore, now comes news which claims that two Jamaat members were reportedly found defecating in Delhi hospital.

A Times of India journalist took to Twitter and wrote: "Markaz returnees Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir created ruckus at Narela quarantine station, excreted in the corridor." The tweet further states that an FIR has been registered in this context.