Two Tablighi Jamaat members defecate in corridor at quarantine centre in Delhi, FIR registered

Days after reports of Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly misbehaving with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh came to the fore, now comes news which claims that two Jamaat members were reportedly found defecating in Delhi hospital.
A Times of India journalist took to Twitter and wrote: "Markaz returnees Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir created ruckus at Narela quarantine station, excreted in the corridor." The tweet further states that an FIR has been registered in this context.
Earlier on April 3, Yogi Adityanath government had decided to book members of the Tablighi Jamaat after they misbehaved with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Ghaziabad. They were booked under National Security Act (NSA).
There were some fake cases too, for instance, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday took to social media and claimed that some people from Belagavi, who were quarantined after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi, were misbehaving and spitting at healthcare workers of the hospital.
According to The News Minute, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner SB Bommanahalli denied the claim. Even a detailed response by Dr Vinay Bastikop, Director, Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, said there were only 33 people admitted in the hospital that attended the Tablighi Jamaat and that the three people who tested positive were in a separate isolation ward.
A second fake news was also doing rounds. As per a report News Laundry, the Firozabad Police refuted the claim made by a leading daily news channel which stated medical staff escorting Tablighi Jamaat men was pelted with stones in Uttar Pradesh.
“You are spreading false and misleading news when neither a medical team nor any ambulance has been pelted with stones in Firozabad district. Delete your tweet immediately,” the Firozabad police tweeted.
The mid-March Islamic religious gathering was attended by thousands of Jamaat members, along with hundreds of foreigners -- many of them suspected coronavirus-positive -- and has triggered a nationwide scare of community spread of the virus.
