Tablighi Jamaat members who paraded naked at Ghaziabad Hospital to be booked under NSA: Yogi

The Yogi Adityanath government decided to book members of the Tablighi Jamaat after they misbehaved with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Ghaziabad, they were booked under National Security Act (NSA).

The UP government also directed that women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat members.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Whatever Tabligi Jamaat members did to female nurses in Ghaziabad is a brutal crime. NSA will be slapped on them.” This comes after a FIR was filed against Tablighi Jamaat members for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women on Friday.