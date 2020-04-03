Tablighi Jamaat members who paraded naked at Ghaziabad Hospital to be booked under NSA: Yogi

The Yogi Adityanath government decided to book members of the Tablighi Jamaat after they misbehaved with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Ghaziabad, they were booked under National Security Act (NSA).
The UP government also directed that women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat members.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Whatever Tabligi Jamaat members did to female nurses in Ghaziabad is a brutal crime. NSA will be slapped on them.” This comes after a FIR was filed against Tablighi Jamaat members for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women on Friday.
The Uttar Pradesh government said that women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat members. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that only male nurses will be deputed for Tabligi Jamaat members.
An FIR was registered against six members of the Tablighi Jamaat for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women on Friday. The accused have been shifted from Ghaziabad Hospital to an Engineering College isolation ward.
Uttar Pradesh has identified a total of 1,172 people of the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month and has traced and quarantined 884 of them.
The mid-March Islamic religious discourse was attended by thousands of Jamaat members, along with hundreds of foreigners -- many of them suspected coronavirus-positive -- and has triggered a nationwide scare of community spread of the virus.
(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)