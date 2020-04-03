FIR registered against 6 Tablighi Jamaat members after they walk nude and demand bidis from nurses at Ghaziabad Hospital

An FIR was registered against six members of the Tablighi Jamaat for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women on Friday. The FIR comes after the Chief Medical Officer at Ghaziabad Hospital sought police intervention alleging that the men were roaming nude and making obscene comments on nurses.

The accused have been shifted from Ghaziabad Hospital to an Engineering College isolation ward.

The accused were put in hospital as routine procedure after it was discovered that the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin became the hotspot for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spread in India. Since news of that incident broke out, the numbers in India rose from 1,000 to 2,000 in four days.