Coronavirus in Mumbai: Section 144 pushes people to extremes

Mumbai: The lockdown has caused some extreme pain and forced some to cheat the government machinery. In Konkan, two youth from Mumbai were arrested for cheating the police to allow them to visit their native city.

In another extreme, a woman labourer could not attend funeral of her husband due to lockdown. After the lockdown, two youth from Mumbai were restless to visit their native village near Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, which is around 370km from Mumbai.

They started their journey on a two-wheeler and crossed almost all police check posts by telling the police that their aunt had died, and they are going for her funeral. They were let off at each check post.

When they were 160km away from Rajapur, they were stopped at Bharna Naka near Khed town. When they repeated the same reason, the assistant sub inspector posted at the check post did not believe them.