Coronavirus in Mumbai: Section 144 pushes people to extremes

Mumbai: The lockdown has caused some extreme pain and forced some to cheat the government machinery. In Konkan, two youth from Mumbai were arrested for cheating the police to allow them to visit their native city.
In another extreme, a woman labourer could not attend funeral of her husband due to lockdown. After the lockdown, two youth from Mumbai were restless to visit their native village near Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, which is around 370km from Mumbai.
They started their journey on a two-wheeler and crossed almost all police check posts by telling the police that their aunt had died, and they are going for her funeral. They were let off at each check post.
When they were 160km away from Rajapur, they were stopped at Bharna Naka near Khed town. When they repeated the same reason, the assistant sub inspector posted at the check post did not believe them.
He asked them to make a video call. As they had already briefed their aunt and her family members, they all acted well. The aunt put a white cloth on her body and lied on the floor like a dead body.
However, ASI was not convinced and asked an officer in the village to check on the family. When the officer reached their aunt’s home, their cheating was exposed, as it was clear that she was alive . Both of them were detained by police and sent to a quarantine facility at Khed. Their two-wheeler was confiscated.
Meanwhile, Rupesh Ramteke, a labourer in Chandrapur district, was suffering from various ailments. His wife Kavita too worked as a labourer to help the family. She had recently accepted a proposal of plucking chillies in Telangana for two months. Due to poor health, her husband stayed at their native village.
But soon the lockdown was announced and she along with hundreds of labourers from Chandrapur were stranded in Telangana. During this time, her husband got critical and was shifted to Gadchiroli government hospital. The husband died last week. But due to the lockdown, she could not attend the funeral and her husband was cremated in her absence.
