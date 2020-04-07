Madhya Pradesh: 29 of 31 samples test coronavirus negative, two reports awaited in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: The district administration has prepared a micro plan to prevent and treat the Covid-19 patients.

As per the plan, villages where people have travel history and border villages will be screened by 12 medical teams.

These teams have already covered 17 villages in Malhargarh, 14 villages in Sitamau, 14 villages in Sandhara, 26 villages in Melkheda and 9 villages in Dhunghadka.

They have relayed the preventive measures such as washing hands and maintaining the norms of social distancing to people of these villages. Along with this, they have also distributed pamphlets to raise awareness among the people.

They have also organised street plays and chaupals to negate the myths associated with corona. During the visits, 37 patients with common cold cough were treated, and over 80 villages were sanitized.

Over 7,842 incoming passengers have been screened in the district, out of which 6,581 passengers have been sent into self-quarantine for 14 days. 31 samples of the potential patients were taken and 29 of them are not infected. Reports of 2 samples is yet to be received.

Contact info of control room

A control room has been established and is active 24 hours a day, seven days. If there is any kind of problem, then corona control room number are 07422-255596, 07422-255203, 07422-255033 and WhatsAapp no 8889788304.

Awareness drive

Health Department got the preventive measures painted on walls at the major intersections of the city, in which chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya, informed about the importance of washing hands, sanitizing and wearing a mask.

Dr Suresh Solanki, Dr Anil Kumar Nakoom, Dr Siddharth Patidar, and Dr ML Kashyap, also supported the message. It said that if we follow the norms of lock down completely, we can defeat corona and Mandsaur will emerge as a champion.