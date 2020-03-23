Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Amid lockdown, Ola and Uber services still working

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state till March 31, Cab operator's Ola and Uber services were still working in Mumbai.

Ola appealed to citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs. “Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per the Government’s directive. We will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19,” Spokesperson, Ola Cabs said in a statement.

On the other hand, Cab operator Uber on Monday temporarily suspended all ride services in Delhi, while Ola Cabs has curtailed its services. But in Mumbai both app-based cab operators were working.