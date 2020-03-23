Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Amid lockdown, Ola and Uber services still working

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state till March 31, Cab operator's Ola and Uber services were still working in Mumbai.
Ola appealed to citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs. “Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per the Government’s directive. We will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19,” Spokesperson, Ola Cabs said in a statement.
On the other hand, Cab operator Uber on Monday temporarily suspended all ride services in Delhi, while Ola Cabs has curtailed its services. But in Mumbai both app-based cab operators were working.
The financial capital wore a deserted look on Monday morning. Fewer vehicles were seen plying on roads as prohibitory orders are currently in force across the city in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to citizens to stay at home for their own safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite Section 144 being invoked in Mumbai, a number of people were seen out on streets on Monday while several main roads were packed with vehicles.
On Monday, the COVID-19 cases in India rose to 415. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, said ICMR in its latest report. According to ICMR, a total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23, 2020 till 10 a.m. According to the Health Ministry, 23 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals while one patient migrated and seven deaths were reported in India so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)