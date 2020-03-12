Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Mira Bhayandar’s Dubai-returned woman under observation in Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital

As a precautionary measure, a woman who recently returned from Dubai to the twin-city has been kept under observation at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus after she complained of having cough.

However, her throat swab has been sent for testing and the confirmation of whether the woman has coronavirus is still awaited, said officials from the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Taking every preventive measure and not to spread panic among the citizens, the civic administration had quarantined 11 people with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries. While the state government authorities provided the list of 7 people, the MBMC had detected four more. “Most of them have already completed the quarantine period of 14 days and fortunately none of them have shown any signs or symptoms of the virus,” confirmed a deputy municipal commissioner.