Coronavirus update: Committee for Mumbai to advise on minimising deaths in the city

Mumbai: In an attempt to keep a check on deaths due to Coronavirus, state government has constituted two committees - one for Mumbai and another for the state to analyse Corona deaths and suggest measures to minimise them. The committees will also guide the hospitals about the preparations to fight against the virus.
“The hospital in-charge where a Corona patient dies will have to convey this information to these committees. After that the hospital in charge will have to remain present for a video conference with the committees,” said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Public Health Secretary.
He has directed to all district collectors, civil surgeons and Municipal Commissioners to follow the protocol. The number of Corona infected persons and deaths are particularly high in Mumbai. Hence, the state has appointed a seven-member committee for Mumbai.
The Committee for Mumbai will be headed by Dr. Avinash Supe, Former Dean of K.E.M Hospital, Dr. Milind Nadkar, Head of Pharmacology Department of KEM Hospital, Dr. Nitin Karnik, Head of Intensive Care Unit Department of Sion Hospital, Dr. Chhaya Rajguru, Professor of Community Medicine at J.J. Hospital, Dr. Vidya Nagar, Professor of Pharmacology Department of JJ Hospital, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, Former Director of Health Department will be members of this committee and Dr. Sadhana Tayade, Director of Health will be the member secretary of this committee.
The six member committee for the rest of Maharashtra will be headed by Dr. Sadhana Tayade, Director of Health, Dr. P.P. Doke, Former Health Director, Dr. A.L. Kakrani and Dr. Dilip Kadam, both retired Professor of Pharmacology, Dr. Shashikala Sangle, Head of Pharmacology Department in B.J. Medical College, Pune and Joint Director Health Dr. Nitin Ambadekar will be the members of this committee.
However, some experts have questioned as to why the committee doesn't have any pathologists. “If the committee is set up for analysis of deaths then it should have had at least one pathologist.
Experts in pathogenesis study how a virus develops a disease in the body. Though the well know symptoms of this disease are related with lungs, in United States few Corona patients are showing different symptoms like loose motions and Diarrhoea.
Someone with a medical research background and a virologist will also help analyse deaths and suggest measures,” said Dr. Kailash Jawade who has witnessed Taiwan’s successful battle against Corona in early February.
