Coronavirus update: Committee for Mumbai to advise on minimising deaths in the city

Mumbai: In an attempt to keep a check on deaths due to Coronavirus, state government has constituted two committees - one for Mumbai and another for the state to analyse Corona deaths and suggest measures to minimise them. The committees will also guide the hospitals about the preparations to fight against the virus.

“The hospital in-charge where a Corona patient dies will have to convey this information to these committees. After that the hospital in charge will have to remain present for a video conference with the committees,” said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Public Health Secretary.

He has directed to all district collectors, civil surgeons and Municipal Commissioners to follow the protocol. The number of Corona infected persons and deaths are particularly high in Mumbai. Hence, the state has appointed a seven-member committee for Mumbai.

The Committee for Mumbai will be headed by Dr. Avinash Supe, Former Dean of K.E.M Hospital, Dr. Milind Nadkar, Head of Pharmacology Department of KEM Hospital, Dr. Nitin Karnik, Head of Intensive Care Unit Department of Sion Hospital, Dr. Chhaya Rajguru, Professor of Community Medicine at J.J. Hospital, Dr. Vidya Nagar, Professor of Pharmacology Department of JJ Hospital, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, Former Director of Health Department will be members of this committee and Dr. Sadhana Tayade, Director of Health will be the member secretary of this committee.