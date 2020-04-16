Coronavirus update: Allow migrants from within state to return after examination, says Bombay High Court

The judge further added, "But before permitting the intra-state migrants to travel to their destinations or homes, medical examinations should be conducted so that the dreaded disease does not spread in the rural areas, which presently remains unaffected."

The bench was dealing with a clutch of petitions highlighting the issues of migrant labourers. During the course of the hearing, the bench noted that another grievance of migrant workers stranded at various shelter homes across

the state was regarding the response to their complaints. "If the grievance redressal mechanism at the taluka level is provided, and if it immediately responds to the complaints about non-availability of water, sanitation, food, shelter, etc., that can be taken care of.

The AG assures that the taluka level committees shall look into the grievance of the migrant workers and appropriate response shall be immediately provided," Justice Deshpande noted in his order.

As far as the inter-state migrant workers are concerned, the court said the issue was to be tackled by the Union government. "The problem of COVID-19 is not restricted to this country, but it pertains to infection which has spread all over the entire world.

The inter-state migration of the workers and the labourers is the issue which is to be tackled by the Union government in consultation with the state government," Justice Deshpande pointed out. The judge noted that the Supreme Court is monitoring a similar issue and thus the High Court cannot pass appropriate orders.