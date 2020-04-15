Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal corporation launches helpline for home delivery of essentials to elderly and disabled people

As the nationwide lockdown extends further for another 19 days (till May 3) to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, senior citizens and the physically challenged people living in the Mira Bhayandar area, need not worry about travelling outside their homes to purchase essential items. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a helpline to make their lives easier.

Helpline number: 022 28117104

By dialling the helpline, they can order their daily required items, which will then be directly delivered at their doorsteps. A mechanism has been established by which volunteers and civic personnel appointed by the administration will coordinate with the listed grocers or medical stores to ensure that the required items ordered by the senior citizens or the physically challenged are delivered at their doorstep at the earliest.

There are several senior citizens who live alone in the twin-city as their families either stays abroad or in other cities across the country.